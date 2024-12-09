ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.02 and last traded at $85.86, with a volume of 28533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.09.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.49.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at $220,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.