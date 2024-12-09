Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 15,724 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,006,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,724 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $90,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 26,659 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. M&G Plc raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 769,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,538,000 after acquiring an additional 24,861 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 128.0% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 49,228 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 973,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,149,000 after purchasing an additional 53,929 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $42.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.81. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Verizon Communications Cuts Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.50 to $47.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.