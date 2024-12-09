Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $55.22 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $55,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 634,547 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $66,805,000 after purchasing an additional 64,378 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,361,469 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $143,335,000 after purchasing an additional 134,310 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 88.4% during the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:COP opened at $103.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.18. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $101.29 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

