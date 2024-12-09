Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Progressive worth $75,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 119.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 114.1% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $254.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $149.14 and a 1 year high of $270.62.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 11.27%. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progressive from $242.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Progressive from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.81.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.09, for a total value of $2,680,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,539,110.22. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $748,678.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,555.95. The trade was a 10.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,839 shares of company stock valued at $6,718,965. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

