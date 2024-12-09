Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,730 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $49,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $317.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.01 and a 200 day moving average of $338.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The firm has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.64.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

