PYA Waltman Capital LLC Buys 520 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Allstate comprises about 0.9% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,496,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,758,000 after acquiring an additional 126,922 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 18.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,000,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,114,000 after purchasing an additional 472,040 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Allstate by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,517,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,851,000 after purchasing an additional 145,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allstate by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,545,000 after buying an additional 47,038 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 18,472.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,052,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,642,000 after buying an additional 1,047,019 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 57.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.19.

Allstate Stock Down 0.3 %

ALL opened at $203.64 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $134.17 and a 1-year high of $209.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.46. The company has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

