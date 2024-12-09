PYA Waltman Capital LLC Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up about 1.8% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 39.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $403.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $415.27. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.40.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.00.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

