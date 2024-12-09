Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,716 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 806.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Qiagen by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Qiagen by 396.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Stock Down 0.0 %

QGEN stock opened at $43.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.33, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QGEN. HSBC downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Qiagen

Qiagen Profile

(Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.