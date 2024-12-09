Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $514,000 Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Q2 were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 1,371.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Q2 by 2.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,273,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,184,000 after purchasing an additional 54,970 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $102,716.04. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 227,672 shares in the company, valued at $16,376,446.96. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $36,634.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 61,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,671.80. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,493 shares of company stock valued at $196,863. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Q2 Trading Up 1.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $110.85 on Monday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $112.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

QTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Q2 from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Q2 from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

