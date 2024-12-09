Quarry LP Grows Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Quarry LP increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 90.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $18.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,887.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W lowered KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $294,065.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,461.38. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,988.96. This represents a 19.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

