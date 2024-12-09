Quarry LP Lowers Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Quarry LP lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 79.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,986,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $720,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,723 shares during the period. M&G Plc raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 709,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.2% in the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 22,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 150,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 84,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $220.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.41. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $218.75 and a 1 year high of $249.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

