Quarry LP Raises Stock Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 38.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth $122,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Grid Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $205,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,475,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,724,120.73. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 913,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $11,691,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,889,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,781,542.40. The trade was a 6.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 950,387 shares of company stock worth $12,239,324 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $19.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $19.86.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.09 million. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

