Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Stock Price Up 34.1% – Here’s What Happened

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Free Report) was up 34.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 281,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 213,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Radisson Mining Resources Trading Up 34.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.78.

About Radisson Mining Resources

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,875 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec; and the Douay property, which comprising 30 claims covering an area of approximately 1,606 hectares located in the James Bay territory.

