Raelipskie Partnership Acquires 1,502 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Raelipskie Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 839.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 525.9% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,966,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $156,981,325.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 854,214,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,809,803,102.24. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 55,223,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,505,985 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $46.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.28. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.