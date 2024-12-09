Raelipskie Partnership Increases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Raelipskie Partnership boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings in Prologis were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the third quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Prologis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,738,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. EWA LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 53.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 47,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 16,581 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,433,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,033,000 after buying an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $112.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.93. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.11 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 39.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target (down previously from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.13.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

