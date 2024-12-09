Raelipskie Partnership Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.3% of Raelipskie Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $113.57 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.47.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

