Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Range Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get Range Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Range Resources

Range Resources Price Performance

Range Resources stock opened at $33.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $39.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $615.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In related news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $399,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,121.50. The trade was a 56.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles G. Griffie acquired 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.46 per share, for a total transaction of $40,111.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $186,274.66. The trade was a 27.44 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at about $78,223,000. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in Range Resources by 114.9% in the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 2,660,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,299,000 after buying an additional 1,422,200 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $11,508,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 379.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 409,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after buying an additional 324,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 906,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,408,000 after acquiring an additional 280,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.