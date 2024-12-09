Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,073,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,528 shares during the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty makes up 1.2% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $104,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 164.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $40.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.81 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.77%.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $711,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

