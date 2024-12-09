Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Acquires 3,970 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.5% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $41,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $157.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.85 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

