Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.1 %

XOM stock opened at $113.57 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $499.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

