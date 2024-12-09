Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 2,535 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,784 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,131,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,082,000 after purchasing an additional 69,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Catalent by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,930,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,559,000 after acquiring an additional 250,999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Catalent by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,813,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,044 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,792,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,818,000 after buying an additional 86,533 shares during the period.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $61.83 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.74.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). Catalent had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTLT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Baird R W lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com raised Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

In related news, Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,849.50. This represents a 20.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $119,580.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,114 shares of company stock worth $305,931 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

