Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,227 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,725,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 86.4% in the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,599 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 174.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,110,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,330,000 after acquiring an additional 706,159 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,149,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upgraded MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $36.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $48.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $4,443,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,738,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,716,912.16. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

