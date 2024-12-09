Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 134.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 31.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 942 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on UHS shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.50.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $194.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.70 and a 12 month high of $243.25. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

