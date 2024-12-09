Serve Robotics Appoints Lily Sarafan to Board of Directors

Serve Robotics Inc. recently announced the appointment of Lily Sarafan to its Board of Directors, effective December 4, 2024. Sarafan brings nearly 20 years of experience in entrepreneurship, executive leadership, and board governance to the company. She co-founded TheKey, a prominent in-home care provider network, and currently serves as its executive chair. Sarafan’s impressive background includes roles on the boards of Instacart, Thumbtack, and Kyo, as well as the board of trustees of Stanford University. She has received several accolades for her leadership, including being named an EY Entrepreneur of the Year and Fortune 40 Under 40.

In her new position, Sarafan will serve on Serve Robotics’ Audit Committee and Compensation Committee. She will receive standard director compensation as per the company’s Outside Director Compensation Policy and 20,000 restricted stock units that will vest by December 4, 2025. Sarafan replaces James Buckly Jordan as a Class II Director, who announced his resignation from the Board on the same day but emphasized that his decision was unrelated to any disagreement with the company or its management.

Serve Robotics, a leading embodied AI and automation company, praised Sarafan’s wealth of experience, particularly in home services and on-demand delivery, as valuable assets as the company continues to grow and influence the future of delivery and automation. According to Ali Kashani, Chairman of Serve’s Board, Sarafan’s expertise will be instrumental in expanding the company’s market presence.

The company also issued a press release on December 9, 2024, highlighting Sarafan’s appointment. Serve Robotics specializes in developing advanced, AI-powered, low-emissions sidewalk delivery robots aimed at making deliveries sustainable and cost-effective. Spun off from Uber in 2021, Serve has executed numerous deliveries for partners like Uber Eats and 7-Eleven and holds substantial multi-year contracts, including an agreement to deploy up to 2,000 delivery robots on the Uber Eats platform across various U.S. markets.

Serve Robotics encourages those interested in learning more about the company to visit their website or engage with them on social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn. The company remains committed to transparency and the continual evolution of its delivery and automation technologies.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Serve Robotics’s 8K filing here.

