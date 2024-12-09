Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) COO Sells $649,500.00 in Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) COO Touraj Parang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,163,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,113,072.61. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Touraj Parang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

On Friday, December 6th, Touraj Parang sold 1,098 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $12,440.34.

On Monday, November 25th, Touraj Parang sold 1,365 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $11,957.40.

On Thursday, November 21st, Touraj Parang sold 245 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $2,165.80.

Serve Robotics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Serve Robotics stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,690,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,247,900. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Serve Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Serve Robotics in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Serve Robotics in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the third quarter valued at about $9,636,000.

SERV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Capmk raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SERV

Serve Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.