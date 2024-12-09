Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) COO Sells $649,500.00 in Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) COO Touraj Parang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,163,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,113,072.61. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Touraj Parang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 6th, Touraj Parang sold 1,098 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $12,440.34.
- On Monday, November 25th, Touraj Parang sold 1,365 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $11,957.40.
- On Thursday, November 21st, Touraj Parang sold 245 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $2,165.80.
Serve Robotics Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Serve Robotics stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,690,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,247,900. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61.
SERV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Capmk raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
Serve Robotics Company Profile
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
