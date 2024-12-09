SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,577 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,577 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $307.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.11. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $241.29 and a 52 week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $413,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,019,204.98. This trade represents a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $199,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,512,553.59. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,080 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

