SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $520,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,442 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,749,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,642,000 after buying an additional 2,674,807 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,969,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,436,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,411 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 58.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,540,000 after purchasing an additional 892,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $94.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. This represents a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

