SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,706 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,000. SS&C Technologies comprises about 2.2% of SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. The trade was a 45.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $9,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,144,958.88. This represents a 28.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,000 shares of company stock worth $16,560,660 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $76.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $77.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.