SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.1% of SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWA LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 19,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 698,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,776,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 162,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,363,085.66. This represents a 23.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $593.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.42.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $528.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $409.23 and a 52-week high of $535.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

