Shell (NYSE:SHEL) versus Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Financial Comparison

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) and Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shell and Mexco Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell $323.18 billion 0.61 $19.36 billion $4.86 13.01 Mexco Energy $6.61 million 3.66 $1.35 million $0.57 20.72

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Mexco Energy. Shell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mexco Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell 5.17% 14.54% 6.86% Mexco Energy 17.59% 6.94% 6.37%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Shell and Mexco Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Shell and Mexco Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell 0 3 4 3 3.00 Mexco Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Shell presently has a consensus target price of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.64%. Given Shell’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Shell is more favorable than Mexco Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.6% of Shell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Mexco Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shell shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.1% of Mexco Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Shell has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexco Energy has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shell beats Mexco Energy on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shell



Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Mexco Energy



Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. It also owned leasehold mineral, royalty, and other interests in approximately 2,768 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

