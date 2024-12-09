Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.89, but opened at $4.15. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 1,598,285 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Investec cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SBSW

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 7.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3,256.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,315,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156,931 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 30.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,975,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 699,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth $2,367,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 65.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,335,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 526,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 22,801,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,186,000 after purchasing an additional 416,399 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Get Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.