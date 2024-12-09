SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25-5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.17. SL Green Realty also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.65-7.95 EPS.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SLG opened at $75.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $82.81.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.66 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 16.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -120.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Compass Point set a $65.00 price target on SL Green Realty and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLG

About SL Green Realty

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.