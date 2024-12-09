Spire (SR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Spire (NYSE: SR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/29/2024 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 11/22/2024 – Spire had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $69.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/22/2024 – Spire had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/21/2024 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 11/21/2024 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/21/2024 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/19/2024 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/17/2024 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $60.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.50.
- 10/16/2024 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Spire Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:SR opened at $70.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.57. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.36 and a 52-week high of $73.64.
Spire Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $3.14 dividend. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $12.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.84%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.07%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the second quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 1,318.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 26.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spire
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Guidewire Software Provides Long-Awaited Buying Opportunity
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- What’s Behind These 3 Recent Analyst Stock Upgrades?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.