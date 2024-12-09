Spire (SR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Spire (NYSE: SR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/29/2024 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/22/2024 – Spire had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $69.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/22/2024 – Spire had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/21/2024 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/21/2024 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/21/2024 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2024 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $60.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.50.

10/16/2024 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SR opened at $70.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.57. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.36 and a 52-week high of $73.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $3.14 dividend. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $12.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.84%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.07%.

In other Spire news, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 1,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.61 per share, with a total value of $73,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at $178,504.25. The trade was a 70.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the second quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 1,318.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 26.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

