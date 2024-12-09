STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 707.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 120,979 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 103,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth about $717,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:STAG opened at $35.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 149.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STAG. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAG

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.