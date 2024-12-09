State Street Corp Buys 8,206,695 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,368,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,206,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.29% of Avantor worth $578,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 139,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 51,075 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 254,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,692,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.69.

Shares of AVTR opened at $21.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

