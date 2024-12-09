State Street Corp Has $517.45 Million Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,010,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in AECOM were worth $517,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth $636,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 37.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter worth $51,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,837.52. This represents a 57.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM opened at $113.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.01. AECOM has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $118.56.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 29.73%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

