State Street Corp Has $759.61 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,635,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $759,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 15.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,013,000 after purchasing an additional 340,639 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Vertiv by 7.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 127,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $8,403,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 190.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 46.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 76,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 24,526 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock opened at $133.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.23, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $44.14 and a 12-month high of $145.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.40.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,549.57. This trade represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. The trade was a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

