State Street (NYSE:STT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.80 and last traded at $99.29, with a volume of 172069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.41.

STT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.32.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average is $84.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. State Street had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $1,224,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,042 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,784.74. This trade represents a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $1,265,603.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,462.56. The trade was a 20.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,460 shares of company stock worth $2,499,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in State Street by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

