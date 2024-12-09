Stifel Financial Corp Buys 3,241 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $25,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSA. Barclays dropped their price target on Public Storage from $381.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.07.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PSA opened at $334.00 on Monday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.31 and a 12 month high of $369.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $340.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.30. The stock has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.61%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

