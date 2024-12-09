Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $22,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 952.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 259.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALK. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Melius Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.08.

NYSE:ALK opened at $54.34 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

