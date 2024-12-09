Stock Traders Buy High Volume of UP Fintech Call Options (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 129,282 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 245% compared to the typical daily volume of 37,423 call options.

UP Fintech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGR traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 33,225,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,504. UP Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TIGR shares. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. China Renaissance upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.58 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UP Fintech

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. Sparta 24 Ltd. increased its position in UP Fintech by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 3,148,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,296 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 52.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,112,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 384,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 34,186 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 675,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 62,145 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UP Fintech

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.