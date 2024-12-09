Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of RealReal Call Options (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,437 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 230% compared to the average daily volume of 1,345 call options.

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.44. 1,223,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,171. RealReal has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 3.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 96,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $589,662.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,302.50. This represents a 19.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in RealReal in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

REAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

