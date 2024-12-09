StockNews.com Downgrades Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) to Sell

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of TLYS stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 218,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,654. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 438,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

