StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
ARL opened at $17.52 on Friday. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $282.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative net margin of 33.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%.
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
