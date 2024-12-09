StockNews.com Upgrades Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) to Hold

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.07.

Cedar Fair stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.69. 785,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,411. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $35.93 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 932.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

