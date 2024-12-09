Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) CEO Moishe Gubin Buys 17,600 Shares

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) CEO Moishe Gubin bought 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $211,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,700 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,723. This represents a 3.91 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Moishe Gubin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Moishe Gubin purchased 112,347 shares of Strawberry Fields REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,123,470.00.

NYSEAMERICAN STRW traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.43. 42,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,656. The company has a market capitalization of $78.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.22. Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from Strawberry Fields REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Strawberry Fields REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRW. State Street Corp raised its position in Strawberry Fields REIT by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 20.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Strawberry Fields REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Strawberry Fields REIT by 302.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter.

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

