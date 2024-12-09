Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 0.1% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Shares of TSM opened at $203.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $97.89 and a one year high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.5484 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

