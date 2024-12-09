Tanaka Capital Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tanaka Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 3.7% of Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 56.0% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 326.3% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $173.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $255.89.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective (down from $179.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.29.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

