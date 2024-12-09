Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $184.19 and last traded at $185.12, with a volume of 15861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.65.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Teleflex Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.47.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.68 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 22.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

