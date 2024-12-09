The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the third quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

Shares of KO opened at $62.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $269.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $57.47 and a 52-week high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.17%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. This represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

